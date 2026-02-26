Short Interest in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO) Rises By 539.7%

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 435 shares, an increase of 539.7% from the January 29th total of 68 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,197 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,197 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Price Performance

Shares of JOJO remained flat at $16.10 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.53. ATAC Credit Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57.

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from ATAC Credit Rotation ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 3rd.

Institutional Trading of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF

About ATAC Credit Rotation ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF stock. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF ( NYSEARCA:JOJO Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Root Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.53% of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (JOJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between corporate high-yield bonds and US Treasurys, depending on the utilities sectors performance relative to the US large-cap market. JOJO was launched on Jul 15, 2021 and is managed by ATAC.

