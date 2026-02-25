The Bank of East Asia Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Short Interest Update

The Bank of East Asia Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 478 shares, a growth of 15,833.3% from the January 29th total of 3 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 568 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 568 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

OTCMKTS:BKEAY remained flat at $1.99 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 195. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68. Bank of East Asia has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $1.99.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Bank of East Asia to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Bank of East Asia, Limited is a Hong Kong–based commercial bank established in 1918. As one of the territory’s largest independently owned banks, it provides a comprehensive range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The institution operates through a network of branches and digital channels designed to support both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

The bank’s core offerings include personal banking services such as deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, credit cards and wealth management solutions.

