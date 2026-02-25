Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Short Interest Up 859.0% in February

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,191 shares, an increase of 859.0% from the January 29th total of 437 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,983 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,983 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

Hugo Boss stock remained flat at $8.47 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.63. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $10.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Hugo Boss from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Hugo Boss to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG is a German luxury fashion group that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of apparel, accessories and footwear under its two core brands, BOSS and HUGO. The company’s product portfolio spans men’s and women’s business wear, casual collections and athleisure, as well as fragrances, eyewear and leather goods. Hugo Boss operates through a multi-channel network that includes directly operated retail stores, e-commerce platforms and wholesale partnerships with department stores and specialty retailers.

Founded in 1924 by Hugo Ferdinand Boss and headquartered in Metzingen, Germany, the company originally produced workwear and uniforms before pivoting to high-end fashion in the latter half of the 20th century.

