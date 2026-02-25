Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,975,846 shares, an increase of 448.7% from the January 29th total of 2,000,357 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,147,160 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,147,160 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Banco Santander Price Performance

Shares of BCDRF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,723,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,056. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

About Banco Santander

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander is a Spanish multinational financial institution founded in 1857 and headquartered in Santander, Spain. Over more than 160 years of operation, the bank has evolved into one of Europe’s largest banking groups, combining its historical roots with a strategy focused on international expansion and technological innovation.

The company’s core activities span retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and private banking. Santander offers a full suite of financial products and services, including deposit accounts, personal and business loans, mortgages, credit and debit cards, insurance solutions, wealth management, and leasing and factoring services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.