ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,197 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the January 29th total of 62,676 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 84 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.0 days.

OTCMKTS ASMVF remained flat at $13.44 on Wednesday. 27 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. ASMPT has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92.

ASM Pacific Technology Holdings Limited, traded under the OTCMKTS ticker ASMVF, is a global supplier of assembly and packaging equipment and related consumables for the semiconductor and electronics industries. The company designs, manufactures and delivers high-precision machinery that enables automated placement, soldering and inspection processes in electronic device production.

Through its Surface Mount Technology (SMT) segment, ASMPT offers a broad portfolio of pick-and-place machines, reflow soldering ovens, automated optical inspection systems and software platforms that support high-volume printed circuit board assembly.

