Short Interest in Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Grows By 82,946.7%

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,457 shares, a growth of 82,946.7% from the January 29th total of 15 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,803 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,803 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi Trading Up 1.6%

AKBTY traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,096. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23. Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 7.56%.The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion.

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi is a leading Turkish banking institution headquartered in Istanbul, offering a comprehensive range of financial products and services to corporate, commercial and retail clientele. Established in 1948, the bank has built a reputation for stability and innovation in Turkey’s banking sector, serving as a key intermediary for both domestic and international customers.

The bank’s principal business activities encompass corporate and commercial lending, small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) financing, consumer and retail banking, private banking, and wealth management services.

