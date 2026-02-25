Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGYGet Free Report) is anticipated to announce its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect Deutsche Telekom to post earnings of $0.4947 per share and revenue of $37.1189 billion for the quarter.

Deutsche Telekom Price Performance

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.57. The stock had a trading volume of 402,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,450. The firm has a market cap of $194.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.43. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $39.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average is $33.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Erste Group Bank raised Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG is a leading European telecommunications company headquartered in Bonn, Germany. The firm provides a broad range of telecommunications and information technology services for consumer, business and wholesale customers. Its core activities include fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet access, television services and a suite of enterprise IT and network solutions.

Deutsche Telekom offers consumer products under well-known retail brands in its home market and across Europe, and operates extensive mobile networks including 4G and 5G infrastructure.

