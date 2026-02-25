Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues Earnings Results

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 19.85%. Dorman Products updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.100-8.50 EPS.

Dorman Products Stock Down 9.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM traded down $11.90 on Wednesday, reaching $114.50. The company had a trading volume of 541,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.72. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $166.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dorman Products news, insider John Mcknight sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total transaction of $257,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,625.60. This trade represents a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donna M. Long sold 812 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 17,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,680. This represents a 4.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.6% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 23,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Dorman Products from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dorman Products currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dorman Products

About Dorman Products

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc is a leading independent global supplier of automotive aftermarket parts and hardware. Headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania, the company specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of replacement components for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Dorman’s offerings span both mechanical and electrical systems, providing solutions that help repair shops and retailers address wear-out and collision-related failures on domestic and import vehicles.

The company’s extensive product portfolio includes steering and suspension components, brake system parts, engine management and cooling products, exterior and body hardware, and an array of fasteners, clips and brackets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.