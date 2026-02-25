Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading 5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $180.90 and last traded at $174.4870. Approximately 10,799,725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 12,334,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.20.

Positive Sentiment: Brookfield partnership — Brookfield will invest up to $5 billion to deploy Bloom’s fuel cells for AI-focused data centers worldwide, providing a large potential pipeline of financed deployments and validating Bloom’s data‑center positioning. Read More.

Brookfield partnership — Brookfield will invest up to $5 billion to deploy Bloom’s fuel cells for AI-focused data centers worldwide, providing a large potential pipeline of financed deployments and validating Bloom’s data‑center positioning. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strong quarterly results and backlog expansion — Recent results beat revenue and EPS expectations, revenue grew year‑over‑year and management raised FY2026 guidance (EPS range), while reported backlog surged, supporting near‑term revenue visibility. Read More.

Strong quarterly results and backlog expansion — Recent results beat revenue and EPS expectations, revenue grew year‑over‑year and management raised FY2026 guidance (EPS range), while reported backlog surged, supporting near‑term revenue visibility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AI and data‑center demand thesis — Multiple outlets highlight Bloom as a supplier for the “bring‑your‑own‑power” model for AI/data centers, increasing secular demand for on‑site, reliable power and expanding total addressable market. Read More.

AI and data‑center demand thesis — Multiple outlets highlight Bloom as a supplier for the “bring‑your‑own‑power” model for AI/data centers, increasing secular demand for on‑site, reliable power and expanding total addressable market. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Momentum/technical breakout — Coverage notes a bullish technical breakout and rising investor interest, which can amplify price moves but doesn’t change underlying fundamentals. Read More.

Momentum/technical breakout — Coverage notes a bullish technical breakout and rising investor interest, which can amplify price moves but doesn’t change underlying fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns — Several analysts and commentators warn the stock may be “priced for perfection” after a large rally; high expectations for AI deployments raise execution risk if orders, margins or scaling timelines slip. Read More.

Valuation concerns — Several analysts and commentators warn the stock may be “priced for perfection” after a large rally; high expectations for AI deployments raise execution risk if orders, margins or scaling timelines slip. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Price/risk after outsized rally — Critiques emphasize the stock’s rapid YTD gains and suggest the current multiple leaves less margin for error, recommending caution despite strong top‑line trends. Read More.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. China Renaissance started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $143.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial set a $68.00 price objective on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Bank of America set a $39.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bloom Energy to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.87.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -459.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 3.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.98.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.59 million. Bloom Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Aman Joshi sold 3,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $523,728.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 201,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,111,876.32. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 3,264 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $282,270.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 90,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,783,632.40. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 12,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,974 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

