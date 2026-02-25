Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.23), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $88.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.57 million. Honest had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.85%.

Honest Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of HNST traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.31. 1,523,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,131. Honest has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.87. The company has a market cap of $258.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HNST. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Honest in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Honest in a report on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research cut Honest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Honest in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honest from $4.25 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honest

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Honest in the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Honest by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 186,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 58,784 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Honest by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 181,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 57,956 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Honest by 796.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,006,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in Honest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc (NASDAQ: HNST) is an American consumer goods firm specializing in eco-friendly and responsibly formulated products for babies, personal care, beauty and home cleaning. The company emphasizes transparency in ingredient sourcing and product safety, positioning itself in the premium segment of mass-market retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Honest was founded in 2011 by actress Jessica Alba and environmental health advocate Christopher Gavigan with a mission to offer parents household and baby care items free from harsh chemicals and synthetic fragrances.

