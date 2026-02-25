Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.30 and last traded at $46.3050, with a volume of 96055 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.23.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.0%
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $0.2102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
