Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.30 and last traded at $46.3050, with a volume of 96055 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.23.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.0%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $0.2102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 353.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 20,435 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,510,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,080,000 after purchasing an additional 440,033 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC now owns 21,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

