Contrasting Omron (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) and ICZOOM Group (NASDAQ:IZM)

ICZOOM Group (NASDAQ:IZM – Get Free Report) and Omron (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ICZOOM Group and Omron, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICZOOM Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Omron 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ICZOOM Group and Omron”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICZOOM Group $187.05 million 0.04 $1.19 million N/A N/A Omron $5.26 billion 1.40 $107.39 million $0.79 45.28

Omron has higher revenue and earnings than ICZOOM Group.

Profitability

This table compares ICZOOM Group and Omron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICZOOM Group N/A N/A N/A Omron 2.80% 2.46% 1.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.3% of ICZOOM Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Omron shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

ICZOOM Group has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omron has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Omron beats ICZOOM Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICZOOM Group

ICZOOM Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells electronic component products to customers in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company provides semiconductor products, including various integrated circuit, discretes, passive components, and optoelectronics; and equipment, tools, and other electronic component products comprising various electromechanical, maintenance, repair and operations, and various design tools. Its products are used by small and medium-sized enterprises in the consumer electronic industry, Internet of Things, automotive electronics, and industry control segment. The company sells its products through its online platform. It also offers customs clearance, temporary warehousing, logistic, and shipping services. The company was formerly known as Horizon Business Intelligence Co., Limited and changed its name to ICZOOM Group Inc. in May 2018. ICZOOM Group Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Omron

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products. It also offers environmental mobility, digital devices, food and commodity, logistic and warehouse automation, medical, robotic, panel, vision, software, and traceability related solutions. The Social Systems, Solutions and Service Business provides energy, public transport, traffic safety, network protection, payment, infrastructure monitoring, management service, and DX solutions, as well as offers remote surveillance/monitoring, automation/robotics, software development, engineering/maintenance, and other services. The Healthcare Business provides cardiovascular, respiratory care, pain management, remote patient monitoring, and other solutions. The Device and Module Solutions Business offers relays, switches, connectors, and sensors. OMRON Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

