Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 20.84%.
Crescent Capital BDC Stock Up 3.0%
Shares of NASDAQ:CCAP traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.27. 216,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,976. Crescent Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.53. The firm has a market cap of $490.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.55.
Institutional Trading of Crescent Capital BDC
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 1,504.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 618,590 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 444,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 67,773 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 173,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 102,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.46% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on CCAP
About Crescent Capital BDC
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to middle market companies in the United States. Trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker CCAP, the firm offers investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of debt and equity instruments, targeting businesses with attractive risk-adjusted return profiles. Its primary objective is to generate current income through interest payments and potential capital appreciation via selective equity co-investments.
The company’s investment strategy emphasizes senior secured loans, unsecured second-lien loans, mezzanine debt, as well as preferred and common equity co-investments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Crescent Capital BDC
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.