ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13), Zacks reports. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 22.09%.
ON24 Trading Up 1.3%
ON24 stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.03. The stock had a trading volume of 592,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,212. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26. ON24 has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $341.77 million, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.61.
Insider Transactions at ON24
In other ON24 news, insider Sharat Sharan sold 50,332 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $401,146.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,622,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,871,795.23. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 34,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $277,328.94. Following the sale, the insider owned 672,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,366,765.46. This trade represents a 4.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,081 shares of company stock worth $2,095,009. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ONTF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on ON24 from $6.00 to $8.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ON24 from $6.00 to $8.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON24 has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $7.40.
ON24, Inc (NYSE: ONTF) is a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables organizations to create, manage and optimize virtual events, webinars and multimedia content. The company’s technology is designed to facilitate interactive, data-driven engagement between enterprises and their audiences, supporting demand generation, lead nurturing, corporate communications and training initiatives.
At the core of ON24’s offering is its webinar and virtual event solution, which provides live and on-demand webcasting, attendee interaction tools and real-time analytics.
