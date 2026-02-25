YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEAT) Declares Dividend of $0.21

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEAT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2084 per share on Thursday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th.
YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FEAT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.99. 26,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,150. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average is $28.52. YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $39.83.
YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF Company Profile
