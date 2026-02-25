Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Short Interest Up 7,378.1% in February

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 122,716 shares, a growth of 7,378.1% from the January 29th total of 1,641 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,434 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 86,434 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Emmaus Life Sciences Price Performance

EMMA stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The company has a market cap of $982,632.00, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 9.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

Get Emmaus Life Sciences alerts:

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc is a publicly traded specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for sickle cell disease and other serious hematological disorders. Its lead product, Endari® (L-glutamine oral powder), received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in 2017 for reducing the acute complications of sickle cell disease in patients aged five years and older. Through targeted research and development, Emmaus is also advancing additional pipeline candidates aimed at addressing oxidative stress and protein aggregation pathways that underlie various blood disorders.

Emmaus markets Endari in the United States and has entered into licensing agreements to distribute the therapy in regions including sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, North Africa and Latin America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.