CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04), FiscalAI reports. CBIZ had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 14.00%. CBIZ updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.750-3.850 EPS.

CBIZ Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE:CBZ traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,604,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,410. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. CBIZ has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $90.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of CBIZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBIZ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Insider Activity at CBIZ

In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 8,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $410,587.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,260.24. This represents a 18.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBIZ

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in CBIZ during the third quarter worth approximately $207,872,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at $113,596,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 253.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 623,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,997,000 after buying an additional 446,876 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 989,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,913,000 after buying an additional 392,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,058,000 after buying an additional 327,053 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CBIZ

(Get Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc (NYSE: CBZ), founded in 1996 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a leading provider of professional business services in the United States. Since its inception, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to deliver a broad spectrum of financial, tax and advisory solutions tailored to the needs of small to mid-market organizations.

Through its Financial & Advisory Services segment, CBIZ offers accounting, tax preparation and compliance, audit support, and wealth management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.