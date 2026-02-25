Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 22.640-24.520 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 23.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.4 billion-$18.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.3 billion.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of UHS traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.78. 943,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,433. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.26. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $152.33 and a 52 week high of $246.32.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $5.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by ($0.03). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.640-24.520 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 3.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $263.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 target price on Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UHS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth $235,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 80.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,631 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 95.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $379,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc (NYSE: UHS) is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS’s facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.