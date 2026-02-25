Moncler S.P.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Short Interest Update

Moncler S.P.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,205 shares, a growth of 30,025.0% from the January 29th total of 4 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,763 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 63,763 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MONRY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moncler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Moncler S.p.A. is an Italian luxury fashion house best known for its high-end down jackets and skiwear. Established in 1952 in Monestier-de-Clermont, near Grenoble, France, the company has built a strong reputation for combining technical performance with refined aesthetics. Its core product lineup includes insulated jackets, vests, coats, knitwear, footwear and accessories, all designed to withstand extreme weather while meeting the standards of high fashion.
Originally founded by René Ramillon and André Vincent as a maker of quilted sleeping bags and tents, Moncler gradually shifted focus to outerwear for mountain sports.
