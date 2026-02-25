Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) SVP Romain Kenneth St Buys 5,560 Shares

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) SVP Romain Kenneth St bought 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.67 per share, with a total value of $1,215,805.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 82,845 shares in the company, valued at $18,115,716.15. This represents a 7.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.06. Pool Corporation has a 1 year low of $210.67 and a 1 year high of $374.74.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $982.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.14 million. Pool had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.67%.Pool’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-11.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth $650,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 3,831.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,001,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Pool by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 837,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,614,000 after acquiring an additional 148,519 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on POOL. Cfra raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.50.

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation’s extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company’s product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

