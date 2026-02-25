Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) Short Interest Up 10,056.7% in February

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 15,235 shares, a growth of 10,056.7% from the January 29th total of 150 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,946 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,946 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 0.1%

OXLCP traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,962. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $24.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average of $24.54.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.1302 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. ( NASDAQ:OXLCP Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp is a closed‐end, externally managed registered investment company listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol OXLCP. The firm’s primary objective is to generate high current income and capital appreciation potential by investing in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). It employs a hybrid investment strategy that includes both debt and equity tranches of U.S. senior secured loans, providing investors with exposure to floating‐rate assets that can adjust with interest‐rate movements.

The company’s portfolio is predominantly comprised of equity and debt tranches of newly issued and seasoned CLOs managed by established asset managers.

