Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) CEO Nadim Ahmed Sells 13,515 Shares

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 13,515 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $195,562.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 390,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,919.41. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Nadim Ahmed also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 20th, Nadim Ahmed sold 16,381 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $223,109.22.
- On Tuesday, December 23rd, Nadim Ahmed sold 9,922 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $99,319.22.
Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $14.36. 858,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,212. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $848.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CGEM. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Zacks Research lowered Cullinan Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Cullinan Therapeutics from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.
Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
