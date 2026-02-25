Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) Insider Jennifer Michaelson Sells 3,601 Shares

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 3,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $52,106.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 176,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,749.28. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jennifer Michaelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 23rd, Jennifer Michaelson sold 1,752 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $24,510.48.

On Friday, February 20th, Jennifer Michaelson sold 11,742 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $165,327.36.

On Thursday, February 12th, Jennifer Michaelson sold 416 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $5,004.48.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $49,200.00.

On Friday, December 19th, Jennifer Michaelson sold 1,345 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $13,463.45.

On Thursday, December 18th, Jennifer Michaelson sold 2,898 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $28,023.66.

On Monday, December 15th, Jennifer Michaelson sold 995 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $11,840.50.

On Friday, December 12th, Jennifer Michaelson sold 2,148 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $26,592.24.

NASDAQ:CGEM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.36. 858,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,212. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $848.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Cullinan Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullinan Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGEM. Lynx1 Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 31.0% during the third quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 5,766,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,193,000 after buying an additional 1,365,248 shares during the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP raised its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 2,510,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,890,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,228,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,778,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after purchasing an additional 520,024 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 632.4% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,932,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,997,000 after buying an additional 1,668,289 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

