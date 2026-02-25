Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,195 shares, an increase of 1,319,400.0% from the January 29th total of 1 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,214 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,214 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCMT. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,214,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,201,000 after purchasing an additional 754,703 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,234,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,801,000 after purchasing an additional 470,325 shares during the last quarter. Parsonex Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,992,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,281,000. Finally, Aegis Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,509,000.

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF Price Performance

HCMT traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.79. The stock had a trading volume of 54,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,838. The firm has a market cap of $577.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.79. Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $40.92.

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced US ETF (HCMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between a 200% leveraged US equity position and a 100% investment to cash or cash equivalents based on a proprietary tactical indicator that identifies broad trends in the US equity markets. HCMT was launched on Jun 22, 2023 and is managed by Direxion.

