Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.050-7.800 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 3.7%

VAC traded up $2.06 on Wednesday, reaching $58.26. 849,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,615. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $88.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.96 and its 200-day moving average is $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 71.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,828.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 194.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 39,966.7% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VAC. Mizuho cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $127.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.13.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, specializes in the development, marketing and management of vacation ownership resorts and related products. Originally launched as a division of Marriott International in 1984, the company became a separate publicly traded entity in 2011. Since then, it has expanded its offerings through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, establishing itself as a leading provider in the global timeshare industry.

The company’s core business activities include selling vacation ownership interests, managing a growing portfolio of branded resorts and operating a loyalty program that allows members to exchange or use points at affiliated properties.

