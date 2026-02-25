Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Short Interest Up 4,551.5% in February

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,886,539 shares, a growth of 4,551.5% from the January 29th total of 40,558 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,506,898 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,506,898 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 475.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLJP traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,114. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $40.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.65.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.