T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TOUS) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TOUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.96 and last traded at $37.9030, with a volume of 10124 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.90.

T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,060,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,063,000 after buying an additional 1,302,570 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,163,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,636,000 after acquiring an additional 513,769 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF by 4,495.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 635,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,936,000 after acquiring an additional 621,986 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 611,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,101,000 after acquiring an additional 266,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 574,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 324,872 shares in the last quarter.

About T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF (TOUS) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on total market equity. TOUS is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in stocks of any capitalization that are attractively priced and perceived to have high potential for growth

