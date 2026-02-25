Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Shares Up 2.4% – Should You Buy?

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.0610. 7,111,033 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 8,071,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Positive Sentiment: Craig-Hallum initiated coverage with a “Buy” and $17 price target (implies ~54% upside vs. the current price), giving fresh sell‑side validation that can attract momentum buyers and funds. Read More.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMPX shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Amprius Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -42.54 and a beta of 2.98.

In other Amprius Technologies news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 492,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $5,933,637.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 748,696 shares in the company, valued at $9,014,299.84. This represents a 39.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kang Sun sold 950,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $10,522,566.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,538,416.57. This trade represents a 40.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 2,392,269 shares of company stock valued at $26,384,359 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 2,043.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Amprius Technologies by 61.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 1,385.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

