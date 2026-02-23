Wall Street Zen Upgrades Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) to “Hold”

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $19.07.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.85 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $28.51.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. Conagra Brands's quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,667,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,903 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 240,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 18,061 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $1,343,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands, Inc is a leading packaged foods company based in Chicago, Illinois, with a broad portfolio of shelf-stable, frozen and refrigerated foods marketed under familiar brands. The company develops, produces and distributes a wide range of consumer food products, serving both retail grocery and foodservice channels. Conagra’s product lineup includes frozen entrees, snacks, condiments, baking goods and desserts, providing convenient meal solutions for consumers across North America and select international markets.

Among its well-known brands are Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, Lean Cuisine, Marie Callender’s and Banquet in the frozen foods category, as well as Hunt’s sauces, Orville Redenbacher’s popcorn, Slim Jim meat snacks and Reddi-wip toppings.

