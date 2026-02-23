Wall Street Zen Downgrades Aegon (NYSE:AEG) to Hold

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of Aegon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
View Our Latest Research Report on Aegon
Aegon Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Aegon
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Aegon by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,006,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732,972 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 306.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,169,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,667,000 after buying an additional 4,650,272 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 2,348.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,482,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,200,000 after buying an additional 3,340,666 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 27.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,869,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Aegon in the third quarter worth $16,634,000. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Trending Headlines about Aegon
Here are the key news stories impacting Aegon this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Aegon exceeded capital-creation forecasts, driven by momentum in its Americas business — a key driver for investor confidence in solvency and capital returns. Insurer Aegon beats capital creation forecast with strong US momentum
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America (David Barma) maintained a Buy rating with a €7.50 price target, citing robust capital, resilient solvency and attractive valuation — a broker endorsement that supports near-term demand for the stock. Robust Capital, Resilient Solvency, and Attractive Valuation Underpin Buy Rating
- Positive Sentiment: Management announced a dividend payment (record date June 15; pay date July 6) and separately proposed a final 2025 dividend of €0.21 per share — both support income-focused investors and signal confidence in capital distribution plans. AEGON proposes final dividend for 2025 of €0.21 per common share
- Neutral Sentiment: Aegon published its 2H 2025 / Q4 results package and supporting presentation and transcript — these provide the detail behind the headlines and are essential for assessing earnings quality and capital trajectory. Aegon reports second half year 2025 results Aegon Ltd. 2025 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Presentation Aegon Ltd. (AEG) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Reported net profit was halved, driven by reinsurance losses and U.S. relocation costs — a clear earnings headwind that explains part of recent share weakness and raises near-term profitability concerns. Aegon net profit halves on reinsurance losses, US relocation costs; stock down
- Negative Sentiment: Second-half profit plunged nearly 50% because of non-operating charges, highlighting volatility in reported earnings even as capital metrics improved. Aegon’s H2 profit plunges nearly 50% as non-operating charges bite
- Negative Sentiment: Some coverage flagged a “messy” capital-creation beat and the lack of a UK update as near-term negatives that pressured the stock on the initial release — a reminder that details and disclosures still matter to investors. Insurer Aegon’s ‘messy’ capital creation beat, no UK update knock shares
About Aegon
Aegon N.V. is a multinational financial services company headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, specializing in life insurance, pensions and asset management. Established in 1983 through the merger of AGO and Ennia, Aegon has built a reputation for offering retirement solutions, savings products and protection plans aimed at helping customers secure their financial futures. The company operates under well-known brands, including Transamerica in the United States, and serves both individual and corporate clients.
Throughout its history, Aegon has pursued strategic acquisitions and partnerships to strengthen its market position and broaden its service offerings.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aegon
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.