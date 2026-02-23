Wall Street Zen Downgrades Aegon (NYSE:AEG) to Hold

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of Aegon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $7.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of -47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.79. Aegon has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Aegon by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,006,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732,972 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 306.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,169,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,667,000 after buying an additional 4,650,272 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 2,348.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,482,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,200,000 after buying an additional 3,340,666 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 27.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,869,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Aegon in the third quarter worth $16,634,000. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aegon N.V. is a multinational financial services company headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, specializing in life insurance, pensions and asset management. Established in 1983 through the merger of AGO and Ennia, Aegon has built a reputation for offering retirement solutions, savings products and protection plans aimed at helping customers secure their financial futures. The company operates under well-known brands, including Transamerica in the United States, and serves both individual and corporate clients.

Throughout its history, Aegon has pursued strategic acquisitions and partnerships to strengthen its market position and broaden its service offerings.

