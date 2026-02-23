Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Wedbush in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $230.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $245.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.20.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $189.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total value of $63,605,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,049,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,160,699.19. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.90, for a total transaction of $14,312,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,494,443 shares in the company, valued at $267,355,852.70. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,610,848 shares of company stock worth $291,619,375. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

