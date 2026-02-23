Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th.

NYSE ALLE opened at $162.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03. Allegion has a twelve month low of $116.57 and a twelve month high of $183.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.46 and its 200 day moving average is $168.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Allegion had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 15.83%.Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

In other news, Director Steven Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $161,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,915 shares in the company, valued at $793,821.65. The trade was a 16.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $131,523,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the second quarter worth about $112,433,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 624,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,401,000 after acquiring an additional 410,346 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,573,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $369,514,000 after acquiring an additional 339,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 529,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,266,000 after purchasing an additional 328,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion’s core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company’s product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

