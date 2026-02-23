General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Downgraded to Neutral Rating by Bank of America

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Finviz reports. They presently have a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on General Mills in a research note on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.68.

General Mills stock opened at $44.63 on Monday. General Mills has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of -0.06.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $72,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,549.20. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 255.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 59,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 42,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Mills during the second quarter valued at $417,508,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 7.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 346,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24,688 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 22.2% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in General Mills by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 383,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,889,000 after buying an additional 70,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company’s portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

