Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Stock Price

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $365.00 to $341.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.98% from the stock’s previous close.

WTW has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $386.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $365.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.50.

Shares of WTW opened at $301.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $275.60 and a 12-month high of $352.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $8.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.93 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ: WTW) is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company’s core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

