The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,754 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Croban acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $413.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $405.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.27.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $382.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $369.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $426.75. The company has a market capitalization of $380.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Key Stories Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,763.20. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total value of $1,000,949.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,069.92. This represents a 17.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

