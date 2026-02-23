PICS (NASDAQ:PICS) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of PICS (NASDAQ:PICS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 90.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PICS. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on PICS in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PICS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on PICS in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Get PICS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PICS

PICS Stock Up 4.0%

PICS stock opened at $15.71 on Monday. PICS has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $19.95.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.