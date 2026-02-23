Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.27% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Pure Storage from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Pure Storage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $73.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.39 and a 200-day moving average of $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 194.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.27. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $100.59.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.74%.The business had revenue of $964.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 7,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $481,930.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 215,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,441,209.74. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,131,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 287.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc (NYSE: PSTG) is a technology company that designs and sells data storage hardware and software for enterprise and cloud environments. The company is best known for its all-flash storage arrays that are engineered to deliver high performance, low latency and simplified management compared with traditional disk-based systems. Its product portfolio includes purpose-built arrays and software aimed at transactional databases, virtualized infrastructures, analytics and large-scale file/object workloads.

Key product and software offerings include the FlashArray family for block storage and FlashBlade for file and object workloads, together with Purity, the company’s storage operating environment.

