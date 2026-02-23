ImmunityBio’s (IBRX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 164.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ImmunityBio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ImmunityBio from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on ImmunityBio from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ImmunityBio from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

Shares of IBRX opened at $8.70 on Monday. ImmunityBio has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $9.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 0.14.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ImmunityBio will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ImmunityBio

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Christobel Selecky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 151,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $1,094,162.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,091,604 shares in the company, valued at $22,259,548.80. The trade was a 4.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 226,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,912 over the last three months. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Envision Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s research platform centers on harnessing the power of the human immune system—through engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells, cytokine superagonists and viral-vectored vaccines—to target and eliminate diseased cells across a range of indications.

Among its lead assets is Anktiva (formerly known as N-803), an interleukin-15 superagonist designed to stimulate NK and T cell activity.

