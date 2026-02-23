ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ARR. Zacks Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JonesTrading lowered their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Up 1.3%

ARR stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.46. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $19.31.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $236.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.34 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert C. Hain sold 6,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $123,403.98. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240.60. This represents a 87.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 570.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 848,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 722,160 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after buying an additional 138,039 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 439,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 160,422 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

More ARMOUR Residential REIT News

Here are the key news stories impacting ARMOUR Residential REIT this week:

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) is a mortgage real estate investment trust that was formed in 2008 to acquire and manage a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). The company’s investments are primarily agency-sponsored and agency-guaranteed RMBS issued by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises, along with credit risk transfer securities and select non-agency residential and multifamily RMBS. By focusing on high-quality mortgage assets, ARMOUR Residential REIT seeks to generate stable income and preserve capital through diversified exposure to the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.