ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ARR. Zacks Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JonesTrading lowered their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ARMOUR Residential REIT
ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Up 1.3%
ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $236.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.34 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Robert C. Hain sold 6,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $123,403.98. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240.60. This represents a 87.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 570.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 848,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 722,160 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after buying an additional 138,039 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 439,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 160,422 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.
More ARMOUR Residential REIT News
Here are the key news stories impacting ARMOUR Residential REIT this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management reported a strong quarter with a 10.63% total economic return driven by MBS spread tightening, lower MBS volatility and a friendlier interest-rate backdrop — a clear driver of improved asset returns. ARMOUR REIT (ARR) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Positive Sentiment: The firm swung to full‑year 2025 net income of $322.7M (from a prior-year loss) and expanded its mortgage‑backed securities portfolio ~60% while maintaining the monthly dividend of $0.24 — signals of scale and restored profitability that support dividend sustainability. Return To Profitability And 60% Portfolio Growth Might Change The Case For Investing In ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR)
- Neutral Sentiment: Stonegate Capital Partners updated coverage highlighting stronger interest income and higher EPS for the quarter — an informational coverage note that reinforces recent results but did not change a clear bullish/bearish stance. Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Armour Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) 2025 Q4
- Neutral Sentiment: JonesTrading trimmed its price target from $20.50 to $20.00 but kept a buy rating — a modest reduction in upside that still signals analyst confidence in ARR’s outlook. JonesTrading Lowers Price Target on ARR
- Negative Sentiment: Distributable earnings per share of $0.71 missed the consensus of $0.74, and some outlets flagged the quarter as lagging estimates on that metric — a near-term negative for income-focused investors. Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Lags Q4 Earnings Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks added ARR to its Rank #5 (Strong Sell) list, which can pressure sentiment and prompt short-term selling by quantitative/algorithmic funds that follow the Zacks ranking. New Strong Sell Stocks for February 20th
ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile
ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) is a mortgage real estate investment trust that was formed in 2008 to acquire and manage a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). The company’s investments are primarily agency-sponsored and agency-guaranteed RMBS issued by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises, along with credit risk transfer securities and select non-agency residential and multifamily RMBS. By focusing on high-quality mortgage assets, ARMOUR Residential REIT seeks to generate stable income and preserve capital through diversified exposure to the U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ARMOUR Residential REIT
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.