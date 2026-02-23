Wall Street Zen Downgrades GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) to Hold

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

GE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research raised GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.29.

NYSE GE opened at $342.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $313.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.42. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $159.36 and a 52-week high of $344.30. The company has a market cap of $359.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.40.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,245.55. This represents a 19.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total transaction of $927,222.85. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,212.33. The trade was a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

