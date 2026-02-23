Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Alimentation Couche-Tard (ANCTF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS: ANCTF):

2/12/2026 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.

2/12/2026 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

2/12/2026 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

2/12/2026 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities.

1/20/2026 – Alimentation Couche-Tard is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard is a Canadian multinational operator of convenience stores and fuel service stations. Headquartered in Laval, Quebec, the company manages a broad network of outlets offering convenience products, fresh food offerings and fuel under a variety of brand names. Its retail sites typically feature grab-and-go snacks, beverages, tobacco products and basic grocery items, alongside ancillary services such as car washes and loyalty programs.

Founded in 1980, Couche-Tard began as a single convenience store in Laval and has grown rapidly through both organic expansion and targeted acquisitions.

