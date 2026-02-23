Cheche Group (NASDAQ:CCG) vs. Marsh (NYSE:MRSH) Financial Survey

Marsh (NYSE:MRSH – Get Free Report) and Cheche Group (NASDAQ:CCG – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.0% of Marsh shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Cheche Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Marsh shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Cheche Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Marsh and Cheche Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marsh 0 6 1 1 2.38 Cheche Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation and Earnings

Marsh currently has a consensus target price of $207.38, suggesting a potential upside of 15.59%. Given Marsh’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Marsh is more favorable than Cheche Group.

This table compares Marsh and Cheche Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marsh $26.98 billion 3.22 $4.16 billion $8.43 21.28 Cheche Group $475.82 million 0.11 -$8.52 million ($0.11) -7.18

Marsh has higher revenue and earnings than Cheche Group. Cheche Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marsh, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Marsh has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheche Group has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Marsh and Cheche Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marsh 15.42% 31.60% 8.26% Cheche Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Marsh beats Cheche Group on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marsh

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services. This segment serves businesses, public entities, insurance companies, associations, professional services organizations, and private clients. The Consulting segment provides health, wealth, and career consulting services and products; and specialized management, as well as economic and brand consulting services. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Cheche Group

Cheche Group Inc. offer auto insurance technology platform. The company evolved into a comprehensive, data-driven technology platform which offers a full suite of services and products for digital insurance transactions and insurance SaaS solutions principally in China. Cheche Group Inc., formerly known as Prime Impact, is headquartered in Beijing, China.

