Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. CICC Research began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.07.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $47.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.30. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $93.80. The company has a market capitalization of $211.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 68.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $732,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 30,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

