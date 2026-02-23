Trajan Wealth LLC Has $19.89 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Trajan Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,127 shares during the quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $19,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,829,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622,796 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 40,038,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,049 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 13,520,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,001,000 after purchasing an additional 738,940 shares during the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,022,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,122,000 after purchasing an additional 359,737 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 8,989,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,727,000 after purchasing an additional 65,103 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $41.25 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $41.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

