Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Global Business Travel Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Global Business Travel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of GBTG stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58. Global Business Travel Group has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.25 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBTG. Redwood Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the third quarter valued at about $173,347,000. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 13,886,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,857,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,068 shares during the period. Attestor Capital Ltd bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,917,000. Finally, Anchorage Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,073,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE: GBTG), formerly known as American Express Global Business Travel, is a provider of end-to-end corporate travel management solutions. The company helps organizations plan, book and manage business travel, meetings and events through an integrated suite of services. Its offerings include traveller support, expense management, virtual and in-person meeting services, data analytics and duty-of-care solutions tailored to enterprise customers.

Operating under a global network of offices and digital platforms, Global Business Travel Group serves clients across the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

