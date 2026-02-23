Wall Street Zen Upgrades John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) to Strong-Buy

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $82.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.27. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1 year low of $58.47 and a 1 year high of $85.15. The company has a market capitalization of $970.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.36.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.43 million. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1,238.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc is a family‐held processor and marketer of tree nuts and snack nut products. Headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities, processing plants and sales offices across the United States and abroad. It supplies a broad range of channels, including retail, foodservice, industrial and private‐label customers.

The company’s product portfolio spans in‐shell and shelled pecans, walnuts, almonds, cashews, pistachios and peanuts, as well as mixed‐nut blends, chocolate‐covered treats, granolas and specialty snack items.

