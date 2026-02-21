Sen. John Boozman Sells abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Shares

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT). In a filing disclosed on February 15th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock on January 23rd.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) on 1/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 1/26/2026.

PPLT opened at $196.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.31. abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $82.79 and a twelve month high of $261.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Team Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

