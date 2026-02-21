Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Price

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.53.
Akamai Technologies Stock Down 14.1%
Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-7.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.670 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 3,320 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $289,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 7,785 shares in the company, valued at $679,630.50. The trade was a 29.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 6,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $577,476.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,389.26. The trade was a 28.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 32,318 shares of company stock valued at $2,967,254 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,630 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 18,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,222 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 53,430 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 20,998 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Akamai Technologies News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Akamai Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and revenue growth — Akamai reported Q4 EPS $1.84 vs. $1.75 expected and revenue of ~$1.095B (up ~7% YoY), driven by security and cloud sales; non‑GAAP EPS and full‑year revenue growth were highlighted in the release. Akamai Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: AI/Cloud momentum in core CIS business — Management signaled strong traction in AI Inference Cloud and sees Cloud Infrastructure Services (CIS) growth accelerating (Seeking Alpha reports management projecting 45%–50% CIS growth in 2026), which underpins longer‑term upside if execution continues. Akamai projects 45%-50% CIS revenue growth in 2026 as AI Inference Cloud momentum accelerates
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst target upgrades — Multiple firms raised price targets (Morgan Stanley, KeyCorp, Scotiabank, Susquehanna, etc.), reflecting optimism on the company’s AI/cloud runway despite near‑term noise. Analyst price target adjustments
- Neutral Sentiment: FY26 revenue guide above estimates but EPS range broad — Akamai guided FY26 revenue to $4.4B–$4.6B (above some Street estimates) and EPS to $6.20–$7.20; investors are parsing the wide EPS range versus consensus. Akamai forecasts annual revenue above estimates on cloud infrastructure momentum
- Neutral Sentiment: Q1 guidance roughly in line — Akamai set Q1 EPS guidance of $1.50–$1.67, near consensus, leaving the immediate outlook neither clearly beat nor miss. Akamai Q4 press release / guidance
- Negative Sentiment: Guidance/near‑term concerns sparked a selloff — Despite the beat, several outlets and traders focused on the lower‑end EPS guidance, raising concerns and triggering heavy selling pressure intraday/after‑hours. Akamai Tumbles 11% Despite Q4 Beat As 2026 Outlook Disappoints
- Negative Sentiment: Operational headwinds cited — Management noted a memory shortage that could pressure near‑term margins/visibility (covered in commentary/video), adding to investor caution. Akamai outlook dragged by memory shortage, Blue Owl under pressure
- Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst views remain — while many raised targets, at least one major firm (Goldman) remains on the sell side with a low target, keeping bearish conviction in some desks. Goldman Sachs maintains sell rating
Akamai Technologies Company Profile
Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.
The company’s core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.
