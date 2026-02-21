Mo Qatanani Sells 7,989 Shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) insider Mo Qatanani sold 7,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $371,728.17. Following the sale, the insider owned 106,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,975,406.37. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mo Qatanani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 22nd, Mo Qatanani sold 14,898 shares of Scholar Rock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total transaction of $695,885.58.

On Friday, January 16th, Mo Qatanani sold 8,406 shares of Scholar Rock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $373,898.88.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Mo Qatanani sold 13,112 shares of Scholar Rock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $592,662.40.

On Thursday, December 4th, Mo Qatanani sold 136,462 shares of Scholar Rock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $6,169,447.02.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $48.00 on Friday. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $49.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SRRK. UBS Group started coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

Institutional Trading of Scholar Rock

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that selectively target growth factors involved in disease processes. The company’s research platform is designed to modulate endogenous growth factor activation and signaling with high specificity, aiming to restore normal biological function across a range of disorders. Scholar Rock’s approach is distinguished by its emphasis on engineering antibodies and biologics that interact with growth factor precursors or latent complexes rather than the active form, potentially offering improved safety and efficacy profiles.

The company’s lead program, SRK-015 (appercept), is an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting the activation of latent myostatin proproteins and is being evaluated for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Featured Stories

