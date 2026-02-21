Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives $16.11 Average PT from Analysts

Compass Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.5556.

CMPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Compass Pathways in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Compass Pathways in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Lifesci Capital upgraded Compass Pathways to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Compass Pathways from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Compass Pathways from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Compass Pathways stock opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.92. Compass Pathways has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Compass Pathways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Pathways in the third quarter worth $41,000. BIT Capital GmbH bought a new position in shares of Compass Pathways in the third quarter worth $54,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Pathways in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Compass Pathways during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

Compass Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of psilocybin therapy for mental health disorders. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in London with additional offices in the United States, Compass Pathways is pioneering the use of synthetic psilocybin combined with psychotherapy to address treatment-resistant depression. The company’s flagship program is a Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating COMP360, its proprietary psilocybin formulation, which has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S.

